Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.