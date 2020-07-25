Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,355,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,654,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after buying an additional 267,794 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of TREX opened at $133.42 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $138.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

