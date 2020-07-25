Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.40) on Thursday. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.88.
About Gear4music
Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.
