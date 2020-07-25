Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.40) on Thursday. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.88.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

