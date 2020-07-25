Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.31).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $847.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

