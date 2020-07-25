Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.68) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 400 ($4.92).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.00) to GBX 331 ($4.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 443 ($5.45) to GBX 469 ($5.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 398 ($4.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Countryside Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 396.86 ($4.88).

Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 544 ($6.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

