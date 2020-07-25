Pi Financial Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Pi Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. AltaCorp Capital lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.91.

OGI stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.63. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of $340.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

