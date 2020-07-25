Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.93. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 118,786 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

