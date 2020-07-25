Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

NYSE:TPR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Tapestry by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,955 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 431,849 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

