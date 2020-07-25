Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.02

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.04. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 7,818 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a €0.15 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 1,294.64%.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

