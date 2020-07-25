Private Advisory Group LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,885.91.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

