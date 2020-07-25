Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock worth $6,034,982. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 853.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Proofpoint by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Proofpoint by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,432,000 after purchasing an additional 231,186 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

