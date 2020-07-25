ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.45. ProPhotonix shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,108,619 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.25.

ProPhotonix Company Profile (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

