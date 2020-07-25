Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report $103.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.72 million and the lowest is $100.60 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $435.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.40 million to $438.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $469.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Proto Labs by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Proto Labs by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $136.85.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.