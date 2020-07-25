Provident Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.