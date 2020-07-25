Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.82

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.82 and traded as low as $9.30. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Q.E.P. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.