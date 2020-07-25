Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Cfra lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

BBY stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

