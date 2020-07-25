Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 5.46%.

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:INSW opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 119,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Seaways by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Seaways by 626.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Seaways by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

