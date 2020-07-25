Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%.

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.16 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

