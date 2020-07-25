Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,456 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,854.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,466,601.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,480,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

