Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,432 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

