Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,186,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

