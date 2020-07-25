Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,850 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

IFF stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

