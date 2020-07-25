Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after acquiring an additional 333,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after acquiring an additional 444,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $152.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

