Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $51,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,176 shares of company stock worth $2,140,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.40 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

