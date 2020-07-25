Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

