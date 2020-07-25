Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of USA Compression Partners worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAC. UBS Group upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE USAC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.96 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 80.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

