Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

NYSE CHWY opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,645 shares of company stock worth $49,176,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.