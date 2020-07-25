Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,265 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ventas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

VTR stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.