Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of TWLO opened at $248.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.03. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

