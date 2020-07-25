Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,255,000 after buying an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,294,000 after buying an additional 530,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after buying an additional 566,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $387,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,622,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,920 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

