Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,461 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,440,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

