Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Renishaw stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

