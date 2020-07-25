Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

FULT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,769,000 after buying an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 94,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.