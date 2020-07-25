Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE NRZ opened at $7.61 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,180,000 after buying an additional 255,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $63,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,687,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 413,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.