Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

AMTD stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,482,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after buying an additional 1,771,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 361.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,773,000 after buying an additional 1,531,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $43,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

