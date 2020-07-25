Richard Buchholz Sells 3,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $298,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00.

NYSE:INSP opened at $99.74 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $22,423,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,056,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

