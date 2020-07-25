Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.20

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and traded as high as $65.00. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 3,591 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.43. The firm has a market cap of $729.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.