Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

RIO opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

