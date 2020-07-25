Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

