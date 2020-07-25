Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 34,807 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after buying an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after buying an additional 958,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

