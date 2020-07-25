Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 92,108 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,361,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 350,254 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 174.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.