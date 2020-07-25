Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,999 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

