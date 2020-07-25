Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3,109.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,536 shares of company stock valued at $144,354,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.