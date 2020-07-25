Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after buying an additional 893,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,279,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,386,000 after buying an additional 441,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

