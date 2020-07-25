Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 654.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,453,000 after buying an additional 1,365,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,195,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,152.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 245,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after buying an additional 225,480 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.18.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $124.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $128.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

