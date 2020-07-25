Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 695.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,611 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

PKG opened at $102.79 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

