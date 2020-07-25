Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 78,376 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

