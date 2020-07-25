Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 148,518 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,518 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 52.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

