Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,456,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,806,130.74.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Robert Wares bought 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Wares acquired 41,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,297.50.

On Friday, May 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,110.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Wares acquired 84,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Robert Wares acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,715.00.

Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

