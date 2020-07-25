Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average is $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

